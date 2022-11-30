Germany admitted that Russiaʼs war in Ukraine was facilitated by supporting “Nord Stream 2”

German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann admitted that Germany is responsible for Russiaʼs war in Ukraine, as it supported the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.

Politico writes about it.

“Knowing what we are doing today, the decision to continue Nord Stream 2 after the annexation of Crimea in 2014 was Germanyʼs contribution to the resolution of the war in Ukraine,” said Buschmann in a welcoming speech at the G7 justice ministersʼ meeting in Berlin.

He added that it is Germanyʼs duty to “face this truth directly” and “draw the correct conclusions from it.”

The statement contradicts the words of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who has long defended the pipeline. Back in December 2021, Scholz called Nord Stream 2 a “private sector project”.