Artificial tree and garlands from the generator. Mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko told what this yearʼs Christmas tree will be like

In Kyiv this year, during the New Year holidays, an artificial Christmas tree will be installed. It will be decorated with last yearʼs toys, and the garlands will be powered by a generator, which will then be handed over to the military.

On November 30, the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko informed about this.

The main Christmas tree of the country will be artificial, 12 meters high, decorated with energy-saving garlands that will be lit by a generator. There will be a Christmas tree on Sofia Square.

They will decorate the Christmas tree with decorations from previous years. One thousand toys — blue and yellow balls and 500 white doves — will be provided by the Global Decor company. The top of the Christmas tree will be decorated with the coat of arms of Ukraine. The lower part of the Christmas tree will be decorated with stands with the flags of countries that help Kyiv cope with the challenges and consequences of the war. There will be no mass entertainment events, food courts, fairs, attractions on Sofia Square.

Not far from the generator, they plan to install charging points for phones and other gadgets. After the holidays, the business that provides the generator and keeps it running promises to donate the generator to the military.