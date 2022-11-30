Points where you can recharge phones have been installed at 19 Kyiv subway stations

19 stations of the capitalʼs subway have equipped points with USB chargers, where you can recharge mobile phones and other gadgets.

On November 30, the mayor of the capital Vitalii Klitschko informed about this.

There are USB chargers on station platforms, including:

Red line:

"Academmistechko";

"Zhytomyrska";

"Nyvky";

"Beresteyska".

Blue line:

"Teremky";

"Ipodrom";

"Vystavkovyi Center";

"Vasylkivska";

"Holosiivska";

"Demiivska";

"Tarasa Shevchenka";

"Pochaina";

"Minska";

"Heroiv Dnipra".

Green line:

"Boryspilska";

"Kharkivska";

"Poznyaky";

"Osokorky";

"Vydubychi".

The network of phone charging points at subway stations will be expanded. Information about new locations will be made public by the subway.