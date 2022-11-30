“It should have shown Russian brutality.” The European Commission clarified von der Leyenʼs words about the 100 000 Ukrainian dead soldiers

The head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, speaking about the 100 000 dead Ukrainian soldiers in the war with Russia, meant the total number of wounded and dead.

This was reported by the director of political communications of the European Commission, Dana Spinant.

“Thanks to those who pointed out the inaccuracy in the numbers in an earlier version of this video. The used estimate from external sources should have related to losses, i.e. both dead and wounded, and should have shown Russiaʼs brutality," the report says.

At the same time, the spokesman of the President of Ukraine Serhii Nikiforov in a comment to "Suspilne", noted that only the Commander-in-Chief, the Minister of Defense, or the Commander-in-Chief should provide reliable information about the losses.

He added that President Zelensky will make public the official data "when the right moment comes", because this is sensitive information.