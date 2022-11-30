The head of the European Commission announced the death of 100 000 Ukrainian soldiers. Later, these words disappeared from her speech

The head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen announced the death of 100 000 Ukrainian soldiers in the war with Russia.

In the first version of her address, she added that more than 20 000 civilians had died as a result of hostilities. Later, the video was edited and words about Ukrainian losses were removed from it.

Von der Leyen also emphasized that Russiaʼs invasion "brought death, untold suffering and devastation, and therefore the Russian Federation must answer for the terrible crimes of its military." In this regard, the European Commission will support the establishment of an international tribunal under the auspices of the UN to bring to justice all those responsible.

In addition, the head of the European Commission emphasized that Ukraineʼs losses from Russian aggression have increased to €600 billion. Currently, €300 billion of reserves of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation and €19 billion of assets of Russian oligarchs are blocked in the EU. Therefore, the European Commission initiates the development of a mechanism that will allow these funds to be used for the reconstruction of Ukraine.