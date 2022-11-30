The Russians continue to shell the Kherson museum — the director cannot list the stolen exhibits

The Russians continue to shell Kherson. One "strike" was recorded at the corner of the streets near the Oleksiy Shevkunenko Regional Museum of Art and the Regional Museum of Local Lore in the morning.

The director of the art museum Alina Dotsenko told "Babel" that their windows were blown out, the facade was cut and the construction fence was destroyed.

Museum employees were not in the building at the time of the attack.

"The projectile arrived at the place where I have been receiving delegations of journalists, UNESCO, and volunteers for the past two weeks, and now what should I do? We were going to start reconciliation (making a list of stolen exhibits), but now I donʼt know how to let employees go to work," she noted.