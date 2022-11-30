The Armed Forces of Ukraine liquidated another half a thousand occupiers

On November 29, the Russian army lost 500 more soldiers killed. In total, during the 280 days of the Russian invasion, 88 880 occupiers were eliminated.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the occupiers in equipment:

2 914 tanks (+3 over the past day);

5 872 armored combat vehicles (+6);

1 902 artillery systems (+1);

395 units of anti-aircraft guns;

210 air defense equipment (+1);

280 aircraft (+2);

261 helicopters;

1 562 UAVs of the operational-tactical level (+7);

531 cruise missiles;

16 warships/boats;

4 429 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks (+6);

163 units of special equipment.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have repelled attacks by occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Stelmakhivka in Luhansk region and Bilohorivka, Bakhmutske, Pervomaiske, Nevelske and Maryinka in Donetsk region.