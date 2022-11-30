720 wounded occupiers were brought to Donetsk. A civilian hospital in Horlivka was turned into a military one

In the last week, 720 wounded Russian occupiers were brought to temporarily occupied Donetsk. The local hospital was repurposed into a military one in Horlivka.

This was reported in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Civilians are not allowed in this hospital in Horlivka — only medical personnel have access to the facility.

The General Staff added that the Armed Forces hit an artillery system and another important object of the occupiers, and also shot down three Orlan-10 drones.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have repelled attacks by occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Stelmakhivka in Luhansk region and Bilohorivka, Bakhmutske, Pervomaiske, Nevelske and Maryinka in Donetsk region.