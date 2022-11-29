The IAEA will strengthen its presence at all nuclear power plants of Ukraine

The International Atomic Energy Agency will strengthen its presence at all Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi announced this on November 29.

"With the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, we continue cooperation on the urgent creation of a nuclear safety and protection zone around the Zaporizhzhia NPP. I also confirmed that the IAEA will increase its presence at all Ukrainian nuclear power plants to protect their energy infrastructure," Grossi said.