NYT: Occupiers executed seven residents of a village near Kherson

During the occupation, Russian soldiers executed seven residents of the village of Pravdino near Kherson.

The New York Times writes about it.

Local residents said that six of the seven dead were security guards who had come to work in the village from another city. One of them started talking to a teenage girl who was being abused by her stepfather, who later began collaborating with the Russian military. The girlʼs stepfather made up a story that the mentioned men were spying on the occupiers.

In mid-April, a local resident heard an explosion in a nearby house. Approaching it, he saw that the bodies of six guards and a girl were lying under the rubble. Several men had their hands tied behind their backs and blindfolded, and the girl, according to an eyewitness, looked as if she had been strangled. "I am sure that they were not killed by an explosion," said a local resident.

The man told the publication that he asked the Russian military to allow him to bury the dead, but received permission only after more than a month.