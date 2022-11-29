NYT: Occupiers executed seven residents of a village near Kherson

During the occupation, Russian soldiers executed seven residents of the village of Pravdino near Kherson.
The New York Times writes about it.
Local residents said that six of the seven dead were security guards who had come to work in the village from another city. One of them started talking to a teenage girl who was being abused by her stepfather, who later began collaborating with the Russian military. The girlʼs stepfather made up a story that the mentioned men were spying on the occupiers.
In mid-April, a local resident heard an explosion in a nearby house. Approaching it, he saw that the bodies of six guards and a girl were lying under the rubble. Several men had their hands tied behind their backs and blindfolded, and the girl, according to an eyewitness, looked as if she had been strangled. "I am sure that they were not killed by an explosion," said a local resident.
The man told the publication that he asked the Russian military to allow him to bury the dead, but received permission only after more than a month.
- Ukrainian military entered Kherson on November 11. Before that, the Russians announced that they were withdrawing troops from the right bank of the Dnipro River and Kherson itself. Fleeing, the occupiers blew up all the bridges across the Dnipro, boiler houses, communication towers and the television center in Kherson. The city was completely cut off by the Russians. Communication and Ukrainian radio have already been returned there. They also began to provide electricity in a test mode.
- A few days after the liberation, the Russians began shelling the city every day. From November 20 to 26, 16 people were killed and 35 were injured by Russian shelling.