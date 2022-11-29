The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down an enemy Su-24m bomber and a Su-25 attack aircraft

Over the past day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down enemy Su-25 and Su-24m aircraft.

This was reported by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Yesterday, November 28, around 15:00 and 17:00, anti-aircraft fighters destroyed two Russian planes:

bomber Su-24m in the direction of Lysychansk;

Su-25 attack aircraft in the direction of Bakhmut.

Over the past 24 hours , units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have repelled attacks by occupiers in the areas of Novoselivske, Bilohorivka (Luhansk region) and Serebryanka, Verkhnyokamyanske, Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Pervomaiske, Opytne, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka (Donetsk region).