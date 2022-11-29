Summary of the General Staff: the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down two enemy planes and repelled a number of attacks in Donbas

The Ukrainian military struck the Russian occupiers in Svatove, repelled a number of attacks in Donbas and shot down two planes.

This is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The occupiers are currently moving personnel and military equipment to replace losses. It is also expected that some units of the enemy will be transferred from the territory of Belarus, after they have undergone training.

The General Staff also confirmed the defeat of one of the units of the Russian occupation forces in the city of Svatove, Luhansk region. According to preliminary information, the losses of the enemy are up to 20 soldiers killed and more than 30 wounded.

In general, over the past 24 hours units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Novoselivske, Bilohorivka (Luhansk region) and Serebryanka, Verkhnyokamyanske, Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Pervomaiske, Opytne, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka (Donetsk region). The Armed Forces of Ukraine also shot down enemy Su-25 and Su-24 aircraft.