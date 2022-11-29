The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 480 more occupiers over the past day

On November 28, the Russian army lost 480 more soldiers killed. In total, during the 279 days of the Russian invasion, 88 380 occupiers were eliminated.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the occupiers in equipment:

2 911 tanks (+3 over the past day);

5 865 armored fighting vehicles (+5);

1 901 artillery systems (+2);

395 units of anti-aircraft guns;

209 air defense means;

280 aircraft (+2);

261 helicopters;

1 555 UAVs of the operational-tactical level;

531 cruise missiles;

16 warships/boats;

4 423 units of automotive equipment and tank trucks (+7);

163 units of special equipment.

Over the past 24 hours, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have repelled attacks by occupiers in the areas of Novoselivske, Bilohorivka (Luhansk region) and Serebryanka, Verkhnyokamyanske, Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Pervomaiske, Opytne, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka (Donetsk region). The Armed Forces of Ukraine also shot down enemy Su-25 and Su-24 aircraft.