”Points of invincibility” on the online map were divided into categories by type of services

Changes were made to the online map "Points of Invincibility", dividing the points into three categories.

This was announced by the deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

Now the points on the map are divided by type of services, namely:

"Points of invincibility" are places organized by the regional authorities and the State Emergency Service, which have a generator (recharging gadgets), heat, internet, tea/coffee and a first-aid kit;

"Points of indomitability of responsible business", where it is possible to recharge gadgets for free;

shops, pharmacies, gas stations, and bank branches that will work in the event of a power outage but will not provide gadget recharging services.

Tymoshenko added that all points would be constantly inspected.