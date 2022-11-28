The Armed Forces damaged the bridge near Melitopol, which the Russians used to transport weapons

Defense forces of Ukraine damaged an important railway bridge near the occupied village of Starobohdanivka, Melitopol district (Zaporizhia region).

According to the General Staff, this bridge was used by Russian troops to deliver weapons, equipment, and ammunition.

In addition, the General Staff spoke about the confirmed losses of the occupiers in the Luhansk region. Over the past week, one of the units of the Russians lost up to 70% of its personnel.

In the area of the settlement of Babyne (Kherson Region), the damage to the enemyʼs control post was confirmed, and up to five pieces of equipment were destroyed. Information about the dead is being clarified.