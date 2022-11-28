Russia transferred at least 15 Tor-M2 missile systems to Belarus. They are designed to protect objects

Russian troops sent a large echelon of military equipment to Belarus. He brought at least 15 units of Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile systems and 10 units of engineering equipment.

The monitoring group "Association of Railwaymen of Belarus" indicates that the echelon departed from Yeysk station (Krasnodar region, Russian Federation) and is going to Lisova station (Brest region). The group emphasizes that this is not the last military echelon with Tor-M2 air defense systems that are being transferred to Belarus.