The curfew will be reduced in Mykolaiv region: it will last from 00:00 to 5:00 a.m. (previously it started at 10:00 p.m. and lasted until 6:00 a.m.).

This was reported on November 28 by the head of the Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim.

However, this does not apply to recently liberated territories of the region. Kim also announced that the ban on the sale of alcohol for all but the military would be lifted.