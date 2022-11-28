“This question is not relevant.” Klitschko explained why the curfew is not reduced in Kyiv

In Kyiv are not going to reduce the curfew yet — this issue is not relevant at the moment. If necessary, the corresponding decision will be taken together with the military.

This was reported by the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko in an interview with "RBK-Ukraine".

According to him, the curfew is necessary to ensure the safety of the cityʼs residents.

He noted that the decision on the duration of the restrictions is made by the city authorities, the Defense Council of the capital and the military, who give appropriate recommendations.

Klitschko said that the issue of shortening the curfew has not yet been raised.

"We have not considered this issue yet, because it is not relevant," the mayor noted.

The curfew in the capital is valid from 23:00 to 05:00. During this time, it is forbidden to be on the street and other public places, to travel by vehicle or on foot without a pass.