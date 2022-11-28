The MPs propose to transfer money from the nationalization of property to the army

The MPs from the "Voice" faction Yaroslav Zheleznyak, together with his colleagues, submitted a draft law to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament), which provides that all money from nationalized property should go only to military needs.

According to him, this money should not be spent on socio-economic and other things, because it can be financed with international money.

"Now we finance all military needs only from our own income. And therefore, if we donʼt want to print more hryvnia, we should spend the revenues from nationalization only on defense," Zheleznyak explained.