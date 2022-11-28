The Armed Forces of Ukraine liquidated 590 more occupiers. During the war, Russia lost almost 88 000 soldiers

On November 27, the Russian army lost 590 more soldiers killed. In total, during the 278 days of the Russian invasion, 87 900 occupiers were eliminated.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the occupiers in equipment:

2 908 tanks (+3 over the past day);

5 861 armored fighting vehicles (+5);

1 899 artillery systems (+2);

395 units of anti-aircraft guns;

209 air defense means;

278 aircraft;

261 helicopters;

1 555 UAVs of the operational-tactical level;

531 cruise missiles;

16 warships/boats;

4 416 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks (+4);

163 units of special equipment (+2).

Over the past 24 hours, units of the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, Andriivka, Novobakhmutivka, Opytne, Vodyane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske and Novomykhailivka settlements of the Donetsk region.