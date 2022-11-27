Grain from Ukraine: the US allocated $20 million to support the Ukrainian grain initiative

The United States has allocated $20 million through the United States Agency for International Development to support the Ukrainian grain initiative Grain from Ukraine, which is designed to prevent food crises in African and Asian countries.

US Ambassador Bridget Brink informed about the allocation of funds.

“As Russia uses food as a weapon, President Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukraine are taking steps to reduce food insecurity caused by Russiaʼs war. $20 million in US support from USAID through the World Food Program is already helping to deliver grain from Ukraine to those who need it most,” Brink wrote on Twitter.