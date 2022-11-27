Grain from Ukraine: the US allocated $20 million to support the Ukrainian grain initiative

The United States has allocated $20 million through the United States Agency for International Development to support the Ukrainian grain initiative Grain from Ukraine, which is designed to prevent food crises in African and Asian countries.
US Ambassador Bridget Brink informed about the allocation of funds.
“As Russia uses food as a weapon, President Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukraine are taking steps to reduce food insecurity caused by Russiaʼs war. $20 million in US support from USAID through the World Food Program is already helping to deliver grain from Ukraine to those who need it most,” Brink wrote on Twitter.
- The Grain from Ukraine initiative was presented at the G20 summit on November 15. Ukraine launched it already on November 26. At the first founding summit of the initiative, it was possible to collect $150 million from more than 20 participating countries and the EU.
- The goal of Grain from Ukraine is to send 60 ships with food to the poorest countries in Africa and Asia by the summer of next year.