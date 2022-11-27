Turkey announced the elimination of 480 terrorists in northern Syria and Iraq

Turkey announced the elimination of 480 terrorists in the north of Syria and Iraq during Operation "Claw-Sword", which Turkish troops launched on the night of November 20.

This was announced by Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, TRT Haber reports.

Akar said that the troops will pay for every drop of Turkish blood, alluding to the victims of the explosion in Istanbul, where six people died and more than 80 were injured on November 13 on Istiklal Street.

Operation Sword Claw targets the outlawed Kurdistan Workersʼ Party, the Kurdish Peopleʼs Protection Units (YPG) and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).