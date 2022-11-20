Turkey struck the bases of Kurdish militants in Syria and Iraq

Turkish aircraft struck Kurdish militant bases in northern Syria and northern Iraq.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Turkey.

According to their data, these bases were used for attacks on Turkey.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense also noted that this military operation was carried out "in accordance with the rights of self-defense arising from Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations."

The strikes targeted bases of the Kurdistan Workersʼ Party (PKK) and the Syrian Kurdish YPG, which Turkey considers a wing of the PKK.