Russian marines suffer heavy losses near Vuhledar — there are fierce battles

Intense fighting continues in the Pavlivka and Vuhledar areas of the Donetsk region. Russia, trying to seize this part of the front, suffered heavy losses among the personnel of the marines.

British intelligence writes that Russia wants to seize the mentioned section of the front in order to continue the offensive in the north of the region.

During the last two weeks, the territory in the area of Vuhledar and Pavlivka almost did not change hands — there are fierce battles.

According to the British, Ukraine and Russia sent significant forces there, but it was the Russian marines who suffered heavy losses.

Scouts predict that the fierce fighting there will continue for a long time, because the Kremlin believes that this area can become a starting point for advancing north and completely capturing the Donetsk region. However, the British believe that Russia is unlikely to be able to concentrate forces for a qualitative breakthrough.