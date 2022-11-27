The Armed Forces liquidated another 600 occupiers. During the war, Russia lost more than 87,000 soldiers

On November 26, the Russian army lost another 600 soldiers killed. In total, during the 277 days of the Russian invasion, 87,310 occupiers were undercounted. This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the occupiers in equipment:

2,905 tanks (+4);

5,856 armored fighting vehicles (+8);

1,897 artillery systems (+1);

395 multiple rocket launchers;

209 air defense means;

278 aircraft;

261 helicopters;

1,555 UAVs of the operational-tactical level (+1);

531 cruise missiles;

16 ships/boats;

4,412 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks (+6);

163 units of special equipment (+2).

Over the past 24 hours, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region and Bilogorivka, Maryinka, Verkhnyokamyanske and Spirne in the Donetsk region.