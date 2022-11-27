Light, heat, communication and water were returned to Kyivans

Electricity and communications, as well as water and heat supply, were almost completely restored in the capital.

Repair work in the power grid system is at the final stage, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported.

As of the morning of November 27, most of the cityʼs residents are not only without electricity, but also without emergency and even stabilization shutdowns.

"All thanks to the restored, stable power supply and low consumption of electricity by subscribers," the administration explains.