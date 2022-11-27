Light, heat, communication and water were returned to Kyivans

Electricity and communications, as well as water and heat supply, were almost completely restored in the capital.
Repair work in the power grid system is at the final stage, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported.
As of the morning of November 27, most of the cityʼs residents are not only without electricity, but also without emergency and even stabilization shutdowns.
"All thanks to the restored, stable power supply and low consumption of electricity by subscribers," the administration explains.
- On November 23, the Russians hit residential buildings and energy infrastructure in Kyiv, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Lviv, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv and Donetsk regions. According to detailed information from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the occupying forces launched 67 cruise missiles and up to 10 Lancet attack UAVs. Defense forces of Ukraine shot down 51 missiles and five drones.