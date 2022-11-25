UN: 77 civilians have already died from Russian missile strikes on energy facilities in Ukraine

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk reported that 77 civilians were killed as a result of Russian missile strikes on Ukraineʼs energy infrastructure. The Russians have been hitting it since October 10.

This is written by the press service of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

In total, since the beginning of the attacks on the energy infrastructure, 77 people have died, 242 people have been wounded.

"Because of these strikes, millions of people found themselves in a difficult situation, in terrible conditions. In general, all of this raises serious questions within the framework of international humanitarian law, which requires [evidence of] the specific and immediate military significance of each attacked object," Turk noted.