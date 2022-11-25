UN: 77 civilians have already died from Russian missile strikes on energy facilities in Ukraine

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk reported that 77 civilians were killed as a result of Russian missile strikes on Ukraineʼs energy infrastructure. The Russians have been hitting it since October 10.
This is written by the press service of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.
In total, since the beginning of the attacks on the energy infrastructure, 77 people have died, 242 people have been wounded.
"Because of these strikes, millions of people found themselves in a difficult situation, in terrible conditions. In general, all of this raises serious questions within the framework of international humanitarian law, which requires [evidence of] the specific and immediate military significance of each attacked object," Turk noted.
- On November 23, the Russians hit residential buildings and energy infrastructure in the capital and Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Lviv, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Donetsk regions. According to detailed information from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the occupying forces launched 67 cruise missiles and up to 10 Lancet attack UAVs. The Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down 51 missiles and 5 drones.