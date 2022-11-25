“Ukrenergo”: Electricity producers have already provided 70% of supply in Ukraine

Electricity producers have already provided 70% of Ukraineʼs electricity supply. The deficit is still 30%.
This was reported in the company "Ukrenergo".
"First of all, power was supplied to critical infrastructure facilities in all regions: boiler houses, gas distribution stations, water canals, sewage treatment plants, public electric transport is operating in some regions," the message reads.
It was noted there that nuclear plants are also gaining power. In addition, thermal and hydroelectric power stations, thermal power plants are operating, part of the "green" generation has been put into operation.
Power engineers continue to restore power to household consumers. Difficult weather conditions slow down the pace of work.
- On November 23, the Russians hit residential buildings and energy infrastructure in the capital and Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Lviv, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Donetsk regions. According to detailed information from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the occupying forces launched 67 cruise missiles and up to 10 Lancet attack UAVs. The Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down 51 missiles and 5 drones.