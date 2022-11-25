“Ukrenergo”: Electricity producers have already provided 70% of supply in Ukraine

Electricity producers have already provided 70% of Ukraineʼs electricity supply. The deficit is still 30%.

This was reported in the company "Ukrenergo".

"First of all, power was supplied to critical infrastructure facilities in all regions: boiler houses, gas distribution stations, water canals, sewage treatment plants, public electric transport is operating in some regions," the message reads.

It was noted there that nuclear plants are also gaining power. In addition, thermal and hydroelectric power stations, thermal power plants are operating, part of the "green" generation has been put into operation.

Power engineers continue to restore power to household consumers. Difficult weather conditions slow down the pace of work.