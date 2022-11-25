A family was poisoned by carbon monoxide in Kyiv region. Police advise not to turn on generators indoors

A family was poisoned by carbon monoxide due to improper operation of an electric generator in the village of Bobrytsia, Kyiv region.

The head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kyiv region Andriy Nebytov informed about this.

According to him, the family used an electric generator indoors. The head of the family died of poisoning, and doctors managed to hospitalize his wife.

A similar incident happened in Hostomel, where a whole family was poisoned by carbon monoxide. First, a 72-year-old woman became ill, and then her 4-year-old granddaughter. The condition of a 12-year-old girl and her 48-year-old father also worsened.

"I warn you again: do not neglect the operating instructions for electric generators and devices for heating systems. Timely check the operation of gas appliances and ventilation! Take care of your health and life," Nebytov emphasized.