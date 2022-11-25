The power system passed the most difficult stage after the attack. Everything should stabilize in two days

The power system has already passed the most difficult stage after the last Russian attack. All regions are restored, and the energy system is connected to the EU energy system again.
The head of the board of NEC "Ukrenergo" Volodymyr Kudrytskyi informed that all three nuclear plants located in the unoccupied territory are working.
"In 1-2 days, they will reach their normal planned capacity, and we expect that it will be possible to transfer our consumers instead of emergency ones to planned schedules," he noted on the air of the telethon.
- On November 23, the Russians hit residential buildings and energy infrastructure in the capital and Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Lviv, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Donetsk regions. According to detailed information from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the occupying forces launched 67 cruise missiles and up to 10 Lancet attack UAVs. The Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down 51 missiles and 5 drones.