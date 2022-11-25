The power system passed the most difficult stage after the attack. Everything should stabilize in two days

The power system has already passed the most difficult stage after the last Russian attack. All regions are restored, and the energy system is connected to the EU energy system again.

The head of the board of NEC "Ukrenergo" Volodymyr Kudrytskyi informed that all three nuclear plants located in the unoccupied territory are working.

"In 1-2 days, they will reach their normal planned capacity, and we expect that it will be possible to transfer our consumers instead of emergency ones to planned schedules," he noted on the air of the telethon.