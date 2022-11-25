British Ministry of Defense: Russia has experienced military, but most of them are already dead

British Defense Minister Ben Wallace called on Ukrainian troops to keep up the pace and continue rapid attacks on the occupiers throughout the winter.

This is reported by The Daily Beast.

According to Wallace, currently the Defense Forces of Ukraine have 300 000 units of winter equipment from the international community.

"Given the advantage that the Ukrainians have in training and in the quality of their personnel compared to the demoralized, poorly trained and equipped Russians, it would be in Ukraineʼs interest to maintain the momentum gained during the winter," Wallace noted.

According to him, the enemy is poorly equipped now and this should be taken advantage of.

"The Russians recently deployed a unit with no food, no socks, and few weapons. This is a disaster for a person who goes into the fields... The Russians have the scale, but they are not great. Well, most of those who were good soldiers are dead. Only a nation that does not care about its own people can send a hundred thousand of its people to death, injury or desertion, " he stated.