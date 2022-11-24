The EU is “in full swing” working on the ninth package of sanctions against Russia

The European Union is actively working on the ninth package of sanctions against Russia.

This was stated by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen during her visit to Finland, The Guardian reports.

"We are making every effort to hit Russia where it hurts, to further weaken its ability to wage war with Ukraine. Today I can announce that we are working in full swing on the ninth package of sanctions," she noted.

Also, von der Leyen is sure that the EU, together with the G7 countries, will soon announce a maximum price for Russian oil.