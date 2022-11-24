The Odesa executive committee supported the dismantling of the monument with the sculpture of Catherine II

At the meeting, the executive committee of the Odessa City Council supported the draft decision on the dismantling and relocation of the monument to the "Founders of Odesa" with a sculpture of Catherine II, which stands in the center of the city.

10 members of the executive committee voted for the draft decision to be considered by the city council. The decision was taken unanimously.

A number of activists and unions oppose the monument to the Russian empress. The issue of dismantling began to be discussed especially acutely after the full-scale invasion of Russian troops.