General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces: 10-15 thousand Belarusians are ready to take part in the war in Ukraine

About 10-15 thousand Belarusians are ready to take part in the war in Ukraine on the Russian side. They are attracted by high cash payments.

This was stated at the briefing by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksiy Hromov.

"About 10-15 thousand personnel of the security forces of the Republic of Belarus are ready to take part in the "special military operation" of the Russian Federation. First of all, it is because of the attractiveness of the high monetary security," he noted.

Hromov also noted that information about the alleged escalation on the Ukrainian-Russian border is spreading among Russians. This should happen between November 23 and 28.

"The enemy is spreading information and preparing its troops for the so-called possible "escalation of the situation" on the Russian-Ukrainian border from November 23 to 28. At the same time, he expects that "NATO and Ukraine will demand to capture the borders of peace-loving Belarus and Russia," he explained.