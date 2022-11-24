Mayor of Kyiv Klitschko informed about the complete restoration of water supply in the capital

Mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko informed about that water supply has been fully restored in the capital. Now it takes some time for the system to work at full capacity.
He wrote about this in his Telegram channel.
"Currently, some consumers may still experience low water pressure in the system. Especially for those residents of Kyiv who live on the upper floors of high-rise buildings. "Kyivvodokanal" specialists are doing everything to stabilize the situation as soon as possible," Klitschko explained.
- Yesterday, the Russians hit residential buildings and energy infrastructure in the capital and Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Lviv, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Donetsk regions.
- According to detailed information from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the occupying forces fired 67 cruise missiles and up to 10 Lancet attack UAVs over the past day. The Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down 51 missiles and 5 drones.