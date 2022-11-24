“PrivatBank” increased the cash withdrawal limit to UAH 20 000 for any cards

As of November 23, State PrivatBank has increased the limit for withdrawing cash from ATMs of its network for foreign cards and cards of other banks to UAH 20 000 per transaction. The same amount can be withdrawn again in three hours.

This was reported by the press service of the financial institution.

The member of the PrivatBankʼs board of directors for retail business Dmytro Musienko noted that there are currently more than 5 000 ATMs operating in the bankʼs network in all regions of Ukraine.

Previously, the limit for withdrawing cash from PrivatBank ATMs using foreign and foreign cards was UAH 10 000.