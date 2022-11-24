There are no checkpoints on the border with Moldova. There is no electricity

Checkpoints on the border with Moldova do not work due to lack of electricity.

This is reported by the Border Service of Moldova.

"The checkpoints stopped working due to technical malfunctions in the database of the customs authority of Ukraine and the lack of electricity on the Ukrainian side," the service notes.

The following items have been suspended:

Vulkaneshty — Vynohradivka;

Myrne — Tabaky;

Chadyr-Lunga — Novi Trojany;

Brychany — Rososhany;

Oknytsia — Sokyryany;

Grimankauts — Vashkivtsi;

Giurgiulesti — Reni;

Chishmikioi — Dolynske.

Since October 10, the Russians have fired almost 600 missiles on the territory of Ukraine. In the past day alone, 50 civilians were wounded in the strikes.

During this time, the unified energy system of Ukraine suffered seven massive missile attacks — on October 10, 11, 17, 22 and November 2, 15, 23.