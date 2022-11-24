Politico: Russians may resort to chemical weapons if they suffer heavy losses on the front

In the administration of Joe Biden, it is assumed that Russia, before resorting to a nuclear confrontation with NATO, may use chemical weapons in Ukraine. This scenario is considered there in the context of the impotence of the Russian army, which continues to lose its positions at the front.

Politico writes about this with reference to six knowledgeable sources.

The administration of the U.S. president is trying to prepare allies for such a scenario, as well as to mobilize new resources and investments in the production of chemical detection systems in the event of the use of such weapons.

WE EMPHASIZE, the material states that the U.S. has no intelligence that would indicate the imminent use of chemical weapons. Many Pentagon officials believe that fighting will cease during the winter months, with neither side able to capture many positions.

"But some senior officials working on the issue have concluded that in case of continued losses on the battlefield or the complete disintegration of the Russian army, Moscow may resort to the use of chemical weapons, including those linked to the poisoning of Alexei Navalny," writes Politico.

Such an attack would involve chemicals that are easily hidden to make it harder for Western countries to find direct evidence of Russian involvement, including the Kremlinʼs use of pharmaceutical-based agents known as PBA.

Some chemical substances can be used by Russia for an attack with mass casualties. It can be aerosol spraying or the use of substances in ammunition, the interlocutors of the publication assume.