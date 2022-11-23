National Police: Occupiers hit 16 infrastructure facilities. Six people died

As a result of the massive shelling on Wednesday, Russian missiles hit 16 infrastructure facilities.
This was reported by the head of the National Police Ihor Klymenko during the telethon.
"In general, we recorded the death of six of our citizens in Ukraine. 36 more people were wounded," Klymenko noted.
He clarified that this information refers to the daytime shelling of Ukraine on November 23. According to Klymenko, a rocket hit a residential building in Vyshhorod. Three people died there, 20 more were wounded.
- On Wednesday, the Russians fired approximately 70 X-101/X-555 and Caliber cruise missiles. The air defense forces shot down 51 of them. It was also possible to destroy five unmanned attack UAVs of the "Lancet" type in the south.
- The enemy launched from 10 Tu-95MS missile-carrying aircraft from the Volgodonsk region of the Rostov region and the Caspian Sea, as well as from two small missile boats from the Black Sea.