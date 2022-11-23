The Russians fired 70 cruise missiles over Ukraine. The Air Defense Forces shot down 51 of them

Since the start of the air alert, Russia has launched about 70 X-101/X-555 and Caliber cruise missiles. The Air Defense Forces shot down 51 of them. It was also possible to destroy five unmanned attack UAVs of the "Lancet" type in the south.

This was reported by the Air Force Command.

Russia launched a massive missile attack on the critical infrastructure of Ukraine from strategic aircraft and ships of the Black Sea Fleet.

The enemy launched from 10 Tu-95MS missile-carrying aircraft from the Volgodonsk region of the Rostov region and the Caspian Sea, as well as from two small missile boats from the Black Sea.