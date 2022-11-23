Ukraine and Russia conducted another exchange of prisoners. 36 Ukrainians returned home

Ukraine and Russia conducted another exchange of prisoners. 35 military personnel and one civilian were returned home.

This was reported by the head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak in his Telegram channel.

"Among those released were the guys who defended Mariupol on the Azovstal, as well as the National Guardsmen who were captured at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in the first days of the invasion," he noted.

In total, 22 national guardsmen, 8 border guards, four soldiers of the Naval Forces and one soldier of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were released from captivity. One civilian whose leg was amputated was also released.