MDI: The Russians are building defense lines on the approaches to Crimea and in the Dzhankoy district

The Russians are actively preparing for the defense of the Crimean peninsula. In particular, they are creating strategic areas in the north of the Dzhankoy district.

A representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate (MDI) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Chernyak told about this, reports Ukrinform.

According to him, military intelligence of Ukraine currently does not record the evacuation of invaders from the north of the Crimean peninsula.

"However, we see that they are actively preparing for defense. They are creating a defensive strip both on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson region and on the administrative border with Crimea, in the north of the peninsula. In particular, two strategic areas are being built in the northern part of Dzhankoy district. It is very important for them, because as a result of the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian forces, the north of Crimea will be the zone of damage of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Chernyak noted.

Speaking about the evacuation of Russians and collaborators from the Kherson region and Zaporizhzhia, the representative of military intelligence noted that most of them are trying to get not to Crimea, but to the territory of Russia.

"Even they understand that, one way or another, Crimea will be lost to Russia and will return to Ukraine," the representative of the MDI noted.

He also added that the invaders in Crimea are trying to keep ships of the Black Sea Fleet and military equipment under the cover of air defense systems.

"They hope that this will at least somehow save them from smoking in prohibited places and non-observance of safety rules," Chernyak stated.