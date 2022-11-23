The General Staff: Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 410 Russian invaders over the past day

As of November 23, Russia lost approximately 85 410 of its military personnel killed in the war against Ukraine.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The losses of the enemy in equipment are as follows:

2 897 tanks;

5 832 combat armored vehicles;

1,887 artillery systems;

395 rocket salvo systems;

209 means of anti-aircraft defense;

278 aircraft;

261 helicopters;

4 396 units of automotive equipment and tankers;

16 warships/boats;

1 537 operational-tactical level drones;

161 units of special equipment;

480 cruise missiles.

The Russians suffered the greatest losses in the Avdiivka, Bakhmut and Lyman directions.