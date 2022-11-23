Russian troops shelled Kupyansk in Kharkiv region — two people were killed

Russian military shelled the city of Kupyansk in Kharkiv region. Two people died.

This was reported by the deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

A residential building and a clinic were hit. Tymoshenko showed the consequences of the Russian attack.

Photo: Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

According to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Administration Oleh Synegubov, the shelling took place around 7:40 a.m. on November 23. Russian shells damaged the nine-story building and the clinic building. A 55-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man died. Two more people were wounded.One of them was hospitalized, the other was treated on the spot.