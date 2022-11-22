Ukraine demands an apology because of Orbanʼs scarf with “Great Hungary”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs demands an apology due to the incident with the appearance of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán wearing a scarf with the image of "Greater Hungary" with part of the Ukrainian territory in it.

This is stated in the statement of the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleg Nikolenko regarding the summons of the ambassador of Hungary to Ukraine.

The ambassador was told about the inadmissibility of such actions by Orban. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that this does not contribute to the development of good-neighborly relations between the states.

"Ukraine expects an apology for this incident and hopes that in the future the Hungarian side will refrain from steps that could be considered as disrespect for the territorial integrity of our state," the statement said.