Ukraine returned home the bodies of 33 fallen defenders

Ukraine returned home the bodies of 33 fallen heroes who gave their lives for Ukraine. In total, 696 bodies were returned since the beginning of the work of the Commissionerʼs Office.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine.

The operation was carried out with the cooperation of the Commissioner for Missing Persons Oleh Kotenko and a number of law enforcement agencies.

"The process of negotiations on the transfer of bodies is ongoing. With joint efforts, we strive to return the bodies of the defenders to their families as soon as possible, so that they can properly honor their memory," Kotenko noted.