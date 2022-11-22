The losses of the Russian army in the war with Ukraine reached 85 000 soldiers killed

On November 21, the Russian army lost another 400 soldiers killed. In total, during the 272 days of the invasion, the Russians lost 85 000 soldiers.
This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Losses of the occupiers in equipment:
- 2 895 tanks (+3 over the past day);
- 5 827 armored combat vehicles (+5);
- 1 882 artillery systems (+12);
- 395 MLRS;
- 209 air defense means;
- 278 aircraft;
- 261 helicopters;
- 1 537 UAVs of the operational-tactical level (+2);
- 480 cruise missiles;
- 16 warships/boats;
- 4 393 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks (+15);
- 161 units of special equipment.