Turkey accused Kurdish militants of an attack on its border area and announced the dead

At least three people were killed after a rocket attack on Karkomish in the border region of Turkey.
This is reported by Daily Sabah.
Six more people were injured. A school, two houses and a truck came under attack, said the head of the Turkish Ministry of Internal Affairs Suleiman Soylu. Turkish authorities have accused militants of the Kurdistan Workersʼ Party of firing five rockets from northern Syria.
- On November 14, the Turkish government blamed Kurdish militants for an explosion on Istiklal Street in Istanbul on November 13 that killed six people and injured more than 80. No group claimed responsibility for the blast. The Kurdistan Workersʼ Party and the Syrian Democratic Forces deny involvement.
- On November 19, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) reported that Turkish aircraft had shelled two villages in northern Syria.
- On Monday night, Turkish aircraft struck the bases of Kurdish militants in northern Syria and northern Iraq.