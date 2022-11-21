Luxembourg transfers a batch of HMMWV SUVs to Ukraine

Luxembourg announced the provision of a package of military aid to Ukraine. HMMWV SUVs will enter there.

This was announced by the Minister of Defense of the country Francois Bausch.

"The Luxembourg Army and the Ministry of Defense are supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine by sending additional high-mobility multi-purpose wheeled vehicles (HMMWVs)," he noted.

Bausch also emphasized that Luxembourg will support Ukraine as long as it is needed.

In addition, the Luxembourg army will take part in the EU EUMAM Ukraine training mission, which aims to train 15 000 Ukrainian soldiers.