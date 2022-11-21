10 "L/DPR" militants were convicted in Ukraine. They will spend 13 to 15 years in prison.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU).

Among the convicts are commanders of assault detachments, a sniper, a machine gunner, and marksmen who fought against Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia direction. The militants were detained during the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the south.

The court found them guilty under Part 2 of Art. 111 (treason committed under martial law) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Another convict is the commander of the occupiersʼ tank, which shelled Severodonetsk and Rubizhne in Luhansk region. He was captured during a battle in the Severodonetsk region in June of this year.

The court found him guilty of: